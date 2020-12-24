COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting

The California Department of Public Health separately tallied 2,003,146 cases, a one-day bump of 39,070 infections but down from the one-day peak of nearly 54,000 cases at mid-month. The state’s death toll climbed by 351, also down from the record high set last week. Another 427 people were hospitalized, raising the total to 18,875. The 3,962 in intensive care units was a record high, as is the number of those hospitalized