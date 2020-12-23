State seeks feedback about its vision for Aloha Stadium redevelopment

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state released its draft environmental impact statement for the “Aloha Stadium Entertainment District” ― and wants your input on next steps.
The proposed 98-acre district would include a new stadium, hotel and residential units, offices, retail space and more.
The report said more needs to be done to determine the full scope of the project’s project, but the individual portions of the plan have “no significant” environmental concerns.
Some challenges include the changes in topography and the need for more infrastructure.
The Aloha Stadium Authority announced earlier this month that it was shutting down all new operations at the facility for an indefinite period of time due to maintenance issues and financial losses.
Ross Yamasaki, chair of the Stadium Authority, said last week that the facility had been expending reserve funds to maintain operations since March, when most coronavirus restrictions went into place.
Nine months later, the stadium is dealing with financial issues on two separate fronts.
In addition to not being able to pay events or maintenance staff, the lack of revenue is impacting the stadium’s ability to stay on top of repairs.
For years, the stadium has been dealing with corrosion issues.
A 2018 structural and safety evaluation report for the facility said that while the venue was safe, it was deteriorating at an increasing rate and that proactive maintenance and repair work are needed.
The draft environmental impact statement for the new stadium and other developments has been posted online and public comments are encouraged.
The public has until Feb. 8 to provide comments.
Comments can be provided by email (NASED.EIS@wilsonokamoto.com) or sent by standard mail to: “NASED Comments” at 1907 South Beretania St. #400, Honolulu, HI 96826.
The NASED team will host identical virtual community meetings on Jan. 26 and 28 from 7-9 p.m. to discuss the EIS process and answer questions.
Members of the public can register for the meetings by clicking on the following links:
- Community meeting on Jan. 26: https://bit.ly/2KpGjmx
- Community meeting on Jan. 28: https://bit.ly/2Kpyzks
