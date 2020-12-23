‘Senseless’: Cab company president reports alarming spike in driver attacks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a gunman who carjacked a taxi driver overnight in Wilhelmina Rise in what’s being described as the latest in a string of attacks on cabbies.
The 35-year-old victim escaped without getting hurt. But others haven’t been as lucky.
The Wednesday incident started about 12:30 a.m., when the driver picked up the suspect at the Don Quijote taxi stand on Kaheka Street.
The destination was an address in Wilhelmina Rise, a drive that wouldn’t have taken much more than 10 minutes. But moments after turning onto Sierra Drive, the suspect told the cabbie to pull into a driveway. That’s when he allegedly forced the driver out of the van at gunpoint and took off.
“That’s just one of the many cases,” said Howard Higa, president of The Cab.
He said lately, his drivers have been getting robbed two to three times a week. He first noticed an uptick shortly after the start of the pandemic.
“We saw crime start to rise, and people, they just got violent,” said Higa. “We’ve had female drivers who’ve been attacked. I know of one who has been stabbed to take the money.”
Higa says in the past two months alone one of his drivers lost an eye during a robbery while another had his teeth knocked out with a baseball bat.
“To hurt someone after they took the money. To me, that’s senseless,” he said. “My drivers are working so hard to earn a living to put food on the table for their family.”
The suspect in Wednesday morning’s carjacking is a man who appeared to be in his 40s, about 5-foot-4-inches tall with an average build. He had black hair with a crew cut.
He was wearing yellow pants and a blue shirt.
Dispatchers found the taxi a few hours after it was stolen by tracking its GPS. It had been ditched in Kalihi near the corner of Auld and McCandless lanes.
If you have any information on the crime, you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.