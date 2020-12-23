Police investigating crash in Kailua that killed 1, injured 1

KAILUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash in Kailua on Tuesday night.
Police said around 9:30 p.m., a car was heading southbound on Kalanianaole Highway and made an illegal U-turn at Kapaa Quarry Road.
Another car that had the green light in the northbound direction then hit the first car.
The driver of the first car then lost control and crashed into the guardrail.
A 26-year-old man, who was a passenger in the first car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, another 26-year-old man, was in serious but stable condition, according to officials.
No arrests have been made.
This is the 53rd traffic death this year compared to 50 at the same time last year.
