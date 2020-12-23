Pandemic prevents Honolulu Festival 2021 from happening

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coronavirus pandemic is having last effects into 2021.
For the second consecutive year, organizers of the internally-renown Honolulu Festival have decided to call off the event, which was tentatively scheduled for March 2021.
“After thoughtful discussions with state and city officials, as well as our Honolulu Festival Foundation board of directors, it was determined that holding a large-scale event in March would not be possible under Honolulu’s current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” said Hiroyuki Kitagawa, president of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.
“We realize there will be many who are disappointed to hear this news, however, the well-being of the community remains our top priority,” Kitagawa added.
Every year, thousands from across several Asian-Pacific nations converge on Oahu to celebrate cultural and ethnic ties to Hawaii.
The event is complete with crafts, food vendors, a parade and even a grand fireworks show.
The pandemic first canceled the event this year, packing a punch to the local economy, and programs the festival supports.
