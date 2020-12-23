Governor addresses vaccination efforts, rebuilding economy

It is frustrating I know for many people, and every time there’s a new program and benefit that the federal government rolls out, we have to re-enroll and re-qualify every single individual. And so if you can imagine, we did have that huge backlog at the beginning of the pandemic. We got through that and we qualified people and then when the extended benefits started, every single person had to re-enroll and re-qualify in order for them to receive payments, and then once again, as the PUA program and other programs changed, we had to re-qualify everyone once again, and that has been a huge challenge because of the poor information system that we have.