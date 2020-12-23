If you’re still trying to activate your city grocery card, here’s what to do

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Problems with the city’s grocery card continue, but officials are offering other options for those unable to get through to the vendor to activate them.
On Wednesday afternoon, the city said the cards can now be activated online.
To activate, click here and then hit the “activate card” button.
You’ll be prompted to fill out some information before clicking a text message link.
City officials said the phone line for the mainland vendor offering the cards (1-800-342-7374) has been swamped, leaving some waiting hours to get through to try to activate the cards.
On Wednesday, the line was out of service.
If you can’t get through to the vendor by phone and you’re unable to activate online, you can also try calling 768-CITY. When you speak to the hotline, give them your name, phone number, and identifying information from the card and you’ll get a call back from the vendor.
You will not be asked for your Social Security Number.
Alternatively, you can try to download the MoCaFi app.
That’s the application for the vendor that issues the cards. Once downloaded, you can reach out to someone via the chat function to get help activating the card.
As of Wednesday, the city said 751 of the 3,700 grocery cards issued to those in need have been activated. Unless something changes, the money on the cards will need to be spent by Dec. 27.
The cards are loaded with $500 for groceries and other basic needs.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.