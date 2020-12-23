2 Hawaii natives to serve on Biden’s White House communications team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii natives will be serving on President-elect Joe Biden’s communications team.
Remi Yamamoto will be the senior communications adviser to the White House chief of staff.
During Biden’s presidential campaign, Yamamoto served as the traveling national press secretary.
According to her bio on the Biden-Harris transition page, she also served on numerous Democratic campaigns, including Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.
Meanwhile, Michael Kikukawa, of Molokai, will serve as press assistant.
The Harvard graduate’s most recent work experience includes rapid response coordinator for the War Room at the Democratic National Committee.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.