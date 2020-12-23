Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds and mainly dry weather will continue into Thursday as high pressure moves off to the northeast and a front approaches from the northwest. Trade winds will strengthen on Thursday and may become breezy on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state. The front will stall near or over the northern end of the state, leading to a possible increase in showers. Drier weather and lighter southeast winds are expected early next week as another front approaches the state.