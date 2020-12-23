Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light trade winds and mainly dry weather will continue into Thursday as high pressure moves off to the northeast and a front approaches from the northwest.
Trade winds will strengthen on Thursday and may become breezy on Friday and Saturday as high pressure passes north of the state.
The front will stall near or over the northern end of the state, leading to a possible increase in showers.
Drier weather and lighter southeast winds are expected early next week as another front approaches the state.
A new large northwest swell is expected to fill in during the day Wednesday.
A high surf advisory is in effect for Wednesday, but since the swell seems to be coming in late, this advisory will likely get pushed back till the afternoon. This swell should peak Wednesday night into Thursday near warning levels.
A new out-of-season south swell will be filling in along south-facing shores on Wednesday. Surf along south-facing shores should slowly build on Wednesday and peak Wednesday night into Thursday near advisory thresholds.
