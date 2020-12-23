3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 107 new cases reported in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 285.
All three of the newly-reported deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 107 new infections statewide.
Of those, 69 were on Oahu, 15 were on Maui, 13 were on the Big Island and 10 were residents diagnosed out-of-state. In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,723 new infections.
The new cases push the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 20,522.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,277 total cases
- 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 221 deaths
- 1,835 total cases
- 172 cases in the last 14 days
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 806 total cases
- 175 cases in the last 14 days
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 138 total cases
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 338 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.