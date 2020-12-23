3 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 107 new cases reported in Hawaii

By HNN Staff | December 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated December 23 at 12:06 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 285.

All three of the newly-reported deaths were on Oahu.

Meanwhile, there were 107 new infections statewide.

Of those, 69 were on Oahu, 15 were on Maui, 13 were on the Big Island and 10 were residents diagnosed out-of-state. In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,723 new infections.

The new cases push the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 20,522.

Here’s a breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 17,277 total cases
  • 1,360 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,244 required hospitalization
  • 221 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,835 total cases
  • 172 cases in the last 14 days
  • 85 required hospitalization
  • 44 deaths

Maui

  • 806 total cases
  • 175 cases in the last 14 days
  • 70 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 3 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 138 total cases
  • 17 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 338 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story may be updated.

