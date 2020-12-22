Honolulu police chief, first responders roll up their sleeves for COVID vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s mass vaccination campaign will continue Tuesday as Honolulu’s first responders begin receiving their COVID-19 shots.
“It’s the beginning of the beginning of bringing this pandemic to an end,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell in a news conference to discuss the vaccinations.
“The only way we bring this pandemic to an end is by everyone getting vaccinated.”
Other representatives from Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu police and fire departments also attended Tuesday’s event.
Also in attendance: Police Chief Susan Ballard, who announced she would receive the vaccine.
“I’m one of those people who had to do plenty of research, read the research, I need to see what’s out there before I make a decision and I make an informed decision, and that’s what I’ve done today, so I have decided to take a shot,” Ballard said, during the news conference.
Last week, she told the police commission that she was “still on the fence” about getting the vaccine because she was “worried about upsetting the balance of the body.”
Her comments sparked criticism from lawmakers and health leaders.
Ballard later changed her stance and said she would get the vaccine after all.
“If it means by showing that by me taking this vaccine and this shot that other people are willing to step up and they have some second thoughts about it and so that we can make our island safe, then I’m there to do it, because you know what? We’re all in this together,” she said.
The state received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14 and Moderna’s a week later. So far, at least 600 frontline workers have been vaccinated.
This story will be updated.
