Maui family mourns ‘gentle giant’ who lost battle to COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Instead of getting ready for Christmas, a Maui family is planning a funeral this week.
Billy Maluhia “Malu” Plunkett Jr. died on Sunday from coronavirus. He was 43 years old.
He leaves behind a wife of 22 years and five children – the youngest is just two years old.
With two grandbabies on the way, the former football coach from Maui recently moved to Utah to start a new life for his family.
“Tried to find a job up there so he could bring his family up to him, had found a warehouse job and that’s where he was working at the time that this happened,” said Plunkett’s sister Kanani Adolpho.
It’s unclear where exactly Plunkett contracted COVID-19, but Adolpho said her brother went to work last week Sunday and was told that his coworker tested positive for the virus, so he was sent home to get tested.
Plunkett got tested the following day and the test came back positive the next day.
“On Wednesday, he was taken by ambulance because he was unresponsive, he was having a hard time breathing. On Thursday, he had to be intubated, his oxygen level was low. On Friday, he we put on that ventilating machine to help him breathe,” Adolpho said. “Then on Saturday, it was that COVID had spread to his lungs, his kidneys were failing … then on Sunday morning he had passed.”
Gone within a week of being tested, Adolpho said her brother was a “gentle giant” and a humble man.
“He had the biggest hugs,” she said. “He would just stop me from talking, hug me, then I would know everything is going to be OK.”
The Plunkett family hopes others will hear their story this holiday season and heed their warnings.
“We hope that this is going to help people be smarter,” said Adolpho. “His death is going to help save people and bring awareness to COVID.”
This Christmas will be difficult for the Plunketts – the large, tight-knit family will be celebrating virtually. They hope others will do the same.
“It is a sacrifice, but it’s a sacrifice that we are willing to take so we don’t lose anymore loved ones,” Adolpho said.
Now the family’s biggest task is bringing Plunkett home to Maui and funeral arrangements.
