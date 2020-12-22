Hawaii reports 66 new COVID-19 infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 66 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,417.
In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,700 new infections.
Of the new cases Tuesday, 51 were on Oahu, seven were on Maui, six were on the Big Island and two were residents who had been diagnosed out-of-state.
On Oahu, the seven-day average for daily cases is now 108 cases and the test positivity is 3.7%.
There were no new fatalities Tuesday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 282.
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,209 total cases
- 1,3236 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,244 required hospitalization
- 218 deaths
- 1,822 total cases
- 171 cases in the last 14 days
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 792 total cases
- 176 cases in the last 14 days
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 138 total cases
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 328 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
