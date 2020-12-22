Forecast: Dry and sunny conditions for most of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter winds and mostly dry weather will make for nice and crisp conditions before sunrise. There will be lots of sunshine with some afternoon interior and possible leeward sprinkles.
Conditions will last until Thursday, when winds will increase and by Christmas Day, with wet weather and strong winds through Saturday. Sunday should be back to almost regular trade wind conditions, then we lose the trades on Monday.
A large, long-period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, peak surf Wednesday night and then slowly diminish from Christmas Day into the weekend. This will result in a multi-day high surf advisory for most northern and western exposed shorelines.
A more westerly direction to this swell could potentially lift surf along the Big Island’s Kona Coast as well.
An out-of-season south swell will build in over the next couple of days and max surf heights along south-facing shores Wednesday.
Surf may reach the point to where high surf alerts are needed along southern exposed shorelines. As trades become quite strong going into the holiday weekend, east-facing shore rough conditions may require a high surf alert.
