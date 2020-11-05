Forecast: Christmas week initially calls for light winds and then gusty trade winds arrives when Santa comes to town and beyond

Let’s talk surf: A new large northwest swell is expected to fill in throughout the day Wednesday, but as of this evening there are no signs of the swell yet on the offshore buoys. Surf will likely remain small along north and west facing shores Wednesday morning and steadily build through the afternoon and evening Wednesday. Surf is expected to rise to Advisory levels during the afternoon and evening. This NW swell should peak Wednesday night into Thursday near High Surf Warning levels. Since there is a more westerly direction to this swell, surf could reach advisory thresholds along west facing shores of the Big Island as well.