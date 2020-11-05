Forecast: Christmas week initially calls for light winds and then gusty trade winds arrives when Santa comes to town and beyond

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trend toward lighter winds and mostly dry weather is underway, but lingering trade winds may deliver a shower or two overnight, mainly to windward Big Island. However, the light winds and mostly dry weather will only last into Thursday. Increasing trade winds on Thursday will become very strong and gusty by Christmas Day, while also bringing an increase in showers. Winds and showers are then expected to gradually diminish again next weekend as island weather remains changeable.
Stargazers: And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623. Even though the conjunction was on the Winter Solstice-- we will be tracking it in the night’s sky just a little farther apart each day.
Let’s talk surf: A new large northwest swell is expected to fill in throughout the day Wednesday, but as of this evening there are no signs of the swell yet on the offshore buoys. Surf will likely remain small along north and west facing shores Wednesday morning and steadily build through the afternoon and evening Wednesday. Surf is expected to rise to Advisory levels during the afternoon and evening. This NW swell should peak Wednesday night into Thursday near High Surf Warning levels. Since there is a more westerly direction to this swell, surf could reach advisory thresholds along west facing shores of the Big Island as well.
A new out-of-season south swell will be filling in along south facing shores on Wednesday. Offshore and near-shore buoys are showing the long-period forerunners moving in this evening. Surf along south facing shores should slowly build on Wednesday and peak Wednesday night into Thursday near advisory thresholds.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
