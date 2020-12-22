Enjoy your Christmas tree for now. And when it’s time, the city says, be sure to recycle it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve got a real Christmas tree, enjoy it for now.
And when the holidays are over, be sure to recycle it.
The city is reminding Oahu residents that Christmas trees can be recycled in green waste collection carts.
It’s a good idea to cut the tree and trim branches to make sure it can fall freely from the cart. You’ll also want to make sure you can close the cart’s lid completely.
Also, be sure to remove all ornaments and tinsel.
You can also bring your Christmas tree to your nearest Refuse Convenience Center.
