Dry and Sunny Conditions for most of the state until late Thursday;

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter winds and mostly dry weather making for nice and crisp conditions before sunrise, lots of sunshine with some afternoon interior, possible leeward sprinkles. Conditions to last until Thursday when winds will increase and by Christmas Day, wet weather and strong winds thru Saturday. Sunday should be back to almost regular trade wind conditions, then we lose the trades on Monday.
Stargazers: And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623.
A large, long period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late tonight into early tomorrow (Wednesday 16-20 ft.) peak surf tomorrow night and then slowly diminish from Christmas Day into the weekend. This will result in a multi-day High Surf Advisory (HSA) for most northern and western exposed shorelines (10-14). A more westerly direction to this swell could potentially lift surf along the Big Island’s Kona Coast, as well.
An out-of-season south swell will build in over the next couple of days and max surf heights along south-facing shores Tuesday (6-8ft). Surf may reach the point to where high surf alerts are needed along southern exposed shorelines. As trades become quite strong going into the holiday weekend, east-facing shore rough conditions may require a high surf alert.
