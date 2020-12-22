Department of Hawaiian Home Lands leaders defend casino plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands made its first public arguments on Monday for a proposed casino to help Native Hawaiians.
In a virtual meeting with the Hawaiian Homes Commission, Deputy DHHL Chair, Tyler Lokepa Gomes said that that with thousands on the waitlist for homes, this is a chance for Hawaiians to take more control of their future by tapping into tourism revenue.
“This bill is the single greatest opportunity that we have to put ourselves in the dominion of exercising economic self-sufficiency, self-sufficiency is self-determination, self-reliance is an act of sovereignty,” said Gomes.
Gomes disputes those who say gambling is inconsistent with Hawaii’s culture and said Hawaiians have always embraced games of skill and chance. “Our Prince Kuhio Kalanianaole himself was fond of betting and our Queen Liliuokalani in the final years of her cabinet proposed a national lottery,” said Gomes.
The department wants to build the casino and resort on Hawaiian Homelands property in Kapolei that’s already designated as commercial.
Gomes said it would rake in at least $30 million a year to help build homes for the nearly 29,000 Native Hawaiians on the wait list.
DHHL Commissioners just learned of the proposal days ago and are scheduled to vote on it tomorrow.
“I will strongly be opposing this venue,” said Oahu Commissioner, Patricia Teruya.
“It does give us the opportunity to do our fiduciary duty to our beneficiaries,” said Kauai Commissioner, Dennis Neves.
The upcoming legislature would need to change state law to allow the project.
DHHL is urging leaders to be decisive claiming lobbyists from Las Vegas, and other gambling meccas, will fight the measure to prevent new competition.
“You will see millions of dollars spent by lobbying from out of state to keep gambling out of Hawaii,” said Gomes. “It is because they are dependent on shipping aloha on other states in order to make money for themselves.”
Tuesday’s meeting and vote will be streamed live on the DHHL website.
Critics plan to protest on Tuesday outside of DHHL’s office in Kapolei.
