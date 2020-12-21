With many still working from home, blind vendors struggle to keep snack shops open

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Chris Akamine runs the snack stand at the Queen Lilliuokalani Building. In his fourth floor eatery he sells baked goods, hot food and grab-and-go treats.
He’s 61 and legally blind.
“I can only see things on the sides,” he said.
Akamine has been a blind vendor for 30 years. Chris’s Snack Shop is his small business, the source of income for he and wife.
“The best thing I like about my work is I make a lot of friends and I try to make a lot of people happy,” he said.
But with many of his regular customers working from home because of the pandemic, earning his living has grown harder with each passing month.
“This building alone is probably about 40% filled, so we take a big hit by about 70% in sales,” he said.
It’s that bad or worse for dozens of blind vendors who operate food stands in state, county and federal buildings.
“Because they are sole proprietors, some of them have unfortunately chosen to close because there was just not enough traffic coming into their buildings,” said Lea Dias, administrator of the state’s Ho’opono Services for the Blind program.
The office is part of the state Department of Human Services and trains sight-impaired clients.
“The whole idea is for them to become self-supporting and business people like any other business person in the community,” Dias said.
The program started in 1938 with a shop at the King David Kalakaua Building on Merchant Street. That location eventually closed but there are now 43 of them across the state run by the visually impaired.
Akamine’s shop is his fourth location in 30 years with Ho’opono.
“I still do the best I can in operating my business,” he said.
Before the pandemic, half of his floor space was set up for dining. It could seat up to 30 people. Now it’s storage space.
“We’re trying to follow regulations about people dining in, so we try to keep safe distancing for everybody,” he said.
Dias hopes people who work close to government buildings consider buying lunch and snacks from the shops.
“Please patronize the blind vendors, not just because they’re blind but because they are struggling small businesses like so many others in the state right now,” she said.
Akamine started losing his sight in high school. Ho’opono helped him become independent.
Blind vendors are trying to hang on until business turns around. Akamine is anxious to see that day.
To learn more about Ho’opono Services for the Blind, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.