Rainbow Wahine get first win of the season against UH-Hilo, 71-54

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team notched their first win of the season Sunday afternoon, taking out sister school UH-Hilo, 71-54 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
A slow start plagued the Wahine in the first half, giving up 11 turnovers while the Vulcans capitalized by sinking six 3-pointers to give little sister Hilo a 33-32 lead at the break.
It wouldn’t take long for big sister UH-Manoa to take control of the game, notching a double digit lead in the third quarter. The ‘Bows’ defense would hold Hilo to only 12 points in the final frame.
Senior Amy Atwell didn’t light up the scoreboard Sunday, but was a significant part of the ‘Bows success with a game-high 11 rebounds — that ties her career best.
In terms of scoring, just look to freshman Daejah Phillips, who is quickly making a name for herself, getting a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
For the Vulcans, senior Mandi Kawaha led Hilo in scoring with 23 points along with 6 rebounds — another team high.
With their non conference lineup behind them, UH Manoa now shifts their focus on the start of Big West conference play — heading to the continent this weekend to take on Cal Poly.
The Wahine and Mustangs have a two-game series set for December 27th and 28th.
