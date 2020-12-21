Over 600 frontline workers at Queen’s Medical Center get COVID vaccines

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Medical Center was the first Hawaii hospital to start staff COVID-19 vaccinations.
Since then, 600 frontline worker have been vaccinated so far.
According to Jason Chang, the president of Queen’s Medical Center, another shipment of around 3,000 doses has arrived in Hawaii.
Queens will be distributing some of those doses to Kahi Mohala Behavioral Health Center, Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu, North Hawaii Community Hospital and Kona Community Hospital.
Queen’s received its first shipment Dec. 14 from Pfizer.
Doses went to those with direct care of COVID-19 patient and those caring for at-risk populations. The hospital received one tray containing 975 doses, which was shared with QMC-West Oahu.
Those who got vaccinated reported only basic side effects that comes with any vaccination.
For those wanting to learn more about the vaccine itself, Queen’s is offering a COVID-19 Infoline the public can call to learn more. That line is 808-691-2619.
