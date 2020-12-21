Mostly sunny skies and trade wind weather, but changes are coming.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly Sunny skies are in the forecast but conditions are changing. By the end of today, the winds will start to trend down and become light and variable by Wednesday. The winds will rebuild as a new high pressure area builds towards the end of the week. By Christmas Day, the winds will be strong and gusty.
Passing showers are also part of the trade wind weather, especially for the east side of Hawaii Island
In the meantime, locally fresh trade winds warrant a Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for waters around Maui and the Big Island through Monday. Out-of-season S swell will build over the next day or two, with max surf heights on Wednesday getting to the point that a HSA may be required for S facing shores. Rough surf along E facing shores is expected late in the week as NE winds become quite strong, likely requiring a HSA.
Moderate WNW swell will continue the next couple of days, maintaining surf below advisory levels along exposed N and W facing shores. A large, long-period NW swell is expected to arrive Tuesday night and peak Wednesday night, and then slowly diminish through Friday, likely resulting in a multi-day High Surf Advisory (HSA) for most N and W facing shores, potentially including the Kona coast.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.