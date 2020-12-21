McKenna Maduli presents ‘A Talk Story Kalikimaka’ reliving A Hawaiian Family Christmas ’93 with special guest Manaola and Puamana

McKenna and Manaola love seeing Auntie Irmgard Aluli as the host of a Hawaiian Family Christmas in 1993 and connect with her ʻohana. Irmgard’s daughters Aima and Mihana and granddaughter Mahina share beloved memories of their mom and tutu. These three wahine uʻi are making Irmgard proud by carrying on as Puamana and perform live their namesake song Puamana and Santa’s Gone Hawaiian!