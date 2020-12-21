McKenna Maduli presents ‘A Talk Story Kalikimaka’ reliving A Hawaiian Family Christmas ’93 with special guest Manaola and Puamana

Get cozy and gather round for A Talk Story Kalikimaka. Host McKenna Maduli welcomes innovative fashion designer Manaola Yap into the Talk Story Hale to watch a century old classic: Hawaiian Family Christmas. Filmed in 1993, Hawaiian Family Christmas features legendary performances from some of Hawaii’s greatest. Pekelo Cosma, Martin Pahinui & Friends, Puamana, and Manaola’s ʻohana: the Lim Family. Manaola shares fond memories and finds new inspiration reliving these magical moments.
McKenna and Manaola love seeing Auntie Irmgard Aluli as the host of a Hawaiian Family Christmas in 1993 and connect with her ʻohana. Irmgard’s daughters Aima and Mihana and granddaughter Mahina share beloved memories of their mom and tutu. These three wahine uʻi are making Irmgard proud by carrying on as Puamana and perform live their namesake song Puamana and Santa’s Gone Hawaiian!
