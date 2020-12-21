A local stylist teams up with IHS to provide free haircuts to homeless vets

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some very deserving individuals were given a new look over the weekend just in time for the holidays.
The Institute for Human Services and stylist Janet Pakula of ‘Hair We Go’ teamed up to provide free haircuts for about 20 homeless veterans in Kalihi Sunday morning.
Pakula says the service allows the vets both a physical and emotional transformation, while providing a basic human service.
It’s a cause near and dear to her heart as both her grandfather and best friend served in the military.
“People who are willing to sacrifice everything for us should never have to sleep on the street,” she says.
IHS runs several specialty homes including the one in Kalihi focused on housing and giving veterans a fresh start. A case manager works with the resident veterans to stable long-term housing and jobs.
To those on the receiving end of the haircuts, it means so much more than just looking fresh.
“A fresh hair cut for an ex-military guy is like washing away what’s old and getting ready for a fresh start,” one veteran said.
Pakula hopes to be able to team up with IHS monthly to serve those who served for all of us.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.