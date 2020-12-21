K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

“K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in Country Music and was a strong influence for women with her hit ’80′s Ladies,’” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. “I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her. She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time.”