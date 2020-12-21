Hawaii Volcanoes National Park open to visitors hoping to get a glimpse of the eruption

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re on Hawaii Island and want to get a glimpse of the eruption, you’re in luck: Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is open for visitors.
But if you’re heading down there to check out the plume that is rising from Halemaumau Crater, be sure to have your mask handy and be ready to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
Eager sightseers flocked to the park last night and many more arrived as the night progressed.
Traffic in and out of the park may take a while to get through as parking might be hard to find.
“The park’s open 24/7,” said Jessica Ferracane, HVNP spokesperson.
“Most of the park is open now, but the best viewing points for Kilauea are going to be the Kilauea overlook, but there’s limited parking there... Pack your patience if you’re coming over to see the glow.”
Obviously, the glow is best viewed during the nighttime hours, Ferracane added.
She also described how much the character of the crater has changed over the years, especially in light of the 2018 summit collapse.
“Even though we had lava in the same caldera for 10 years, it had grown so much,” Ferracane said. “It feels like it’s 40 times bigger.”
