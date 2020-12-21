Hawaii reports 134 new COVID-19 infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 134 new COVID-19 infections Monday, pushing the statewide total for cases since the pandemic began to 20,351.
In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,688 new infections.
The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii is now 129, with a 2.8% positivity rate.
The positivity rate on Oahu is 3.6% and the seven-day average is 105. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has warned that new restrictions could be put in place if cases don’t decline over the next week.
There were no new fatalities Monday. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii stands at 282.
Of the new cases:
- 104 are on Oahu
- 14 are in Maui County
- 13 on the Big Island
- and one is on Kauai
Here’s a breakdown of cases:
- 17,158 total cases
- 1,323 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,241 required hospitalization
- 218 deaths
- 1,816 total cases
- 170 cases in the last 14 days
- 85 required hospitalization
- 44 deaths
- 785 total cases
- 172 cases in the last 14 days
- 70 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 22 total cases
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 138 total cases
- 17 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
- 326 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.