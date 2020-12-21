Dozens of toys delivered to Kapiolani Medical Center, but not on the back of a sleigh

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It wasn’t your typical toy drive at Kapiolani Medical Center on Sunday, as dozens of toys were donated by more than 70 motorcycle riders.
The biker convoy, from a number of Hawaii clubs, drove from Kapolei to the medical center at 9 a.m.
The idea for the drive came when union members with Local 3 Operating Engineers wanted a way to give back to the community during the holiday season.
“It’s important for use to give back,” said drive coordinator Michael Akau.
“We feel construction has been essential, and we’re blessed to be able to continue working. So it’s our way with our motorcycle community to give back to the keiki.”
Officials at Kapiolani Medical Center say the toys will now be given out to keiki who come into the hospital, adding some much needed Christmas cheer to their holiday season.
“Especially during Christmas time we want to keep that Christmas magic,” said Amanda Price, Director of Annual Giving for Hawaii Pacific Health.
“We know how hard it is for families to be able to shop during this time, not only because their child is in the hospital but for many financial reasons ... this donation drive really helps our kids and families.”
For more information on how to donate gifts to the hospital, head to www.give2kapiolani.org/santa.
