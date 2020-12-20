For years, HNN’s Christmas tree was anonymously gifted. We now know who it was from

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For as long as anyone at Hawaii News Now could remember, our station Christmas tree — prominently featured behind the frosted plexiglass on our set — always just sort of magically appeared in the early weeks of the holiday season.
It serves a centerpiece of our newsroom for all of Hawaii to see.
Over the years, we’ve goofed up fun and playful skits around it to usher in the holidays, and we’ve shared in memories like any family would.
But this year was different. When the tree didn’t arrive on its own, we went out and got one.
That made us realize: We never actually knew who sent us the tree each year. We asked around but nobody had an answer. Then we put two and two together, and eventually found our secret Santa.
“We started realizing after he passed away, how much our trees meant to our customers,” widow Paula Tajiri said.
It’s been nearly a year since she lost her husband Richard Tajiri, who was affectionately known as “Mr. Christmas.” He sold trees every holiday season to countless Oahu families from pop-up shops at Ala Moana Center, to a lot near University Ave.
He died in January, just days after his 78th birthday.
Paula told us he was indeed the mystery man behind the tree, and often found joy in giving to others.
“Richard never had a tree for himself. He always (had a) tree for other people,” she said.
Last week, his family held a drive-thru celebration of life during his favorite time of year.
Paula was on hand to greet their life-long customers who shared in happy memories.
“Thank you so much for all these years. Richard, I believe, he had a good life. Because of the customers, because of the support we have – so thank you,” she said.
This year, we’ll all be celebrating a little differently. It’s not what’s under the tree that matters, but the love that surrounds it.
We never got the chance to thank him – so we’re saying it now.
Mahalo, Mr. Christmas.
