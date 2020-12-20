With this kit, you can build your very own Hawaiian snowman, for a good cause

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Do you want to build a snowman? C’mon let’s go and play!” A new offering from a Wahiawa ice company will have that famous Disney Frozen song on repeat in your head.
Ice Cubed Hawaii is selling build-your-own-snowmen kits this weekend, giving Hawaii families a chance to build their own snowy friends right at home. (Though they might not last too long in the island heat.)
Each box comes with six pounds of ‘snow’ along with dried blueberry eyes, a baby carrot nose, and a straw hat. And of course, for an added Hawaiian touch, a palaka scarf and mini straw hat.
There’s also syrups to make your own rainbow shave ice afterwards, donated by Harders Hawaii.
The company says they wanted to give back to the community during the holiday season with $10 from each order going to Make-A-Wish Hawaii. You can even buy a kit for a local Make-A-Wish child.
“With Make-A-Wish, there’s a bunch of families that are here waiting for their wish to come true,” Tyler Yafuso, owner of Ice Cubed Hawaii said. “The support from the community and response from the community has been really huge.”
Kits will be available at Matsumoto Shave Ice in Haleiwa on Sunday, and they can also be ordered online by clicking here.
