Winds to slow down with fewer showers toward midweek

In surf, a new north to northwest swell will keep waves elevated but still below advisory levels. A larger west-northwest swell is expected Wednesday, which could bring advisory level waves. South shore surf could get a small bump on Monday, but a larger swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday and Wednesday night, with a high surf advisory possible. East shore surf will be small, but will increase again with stronger trade winds near the end of the week. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through Monday afternoon for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.