Winds to slow down with fewer showers toward midweek

A front approaching from the northwest will cause the trade winds to slowly diminish over the next few days, with light and variable winds for the western half of the state by Wednesday, while Hawaii island and Maui will have light east to southeast winds. The winds will rebuild as a new high pressure area builds toward the end of the week, with rather windy weather for Friday and Saturday.
Passing showers will keep riding in on the trades, especially for east Hawaii island, where some areas got more than ten inches of rain in the last four days. More stable and dry conditions are expected Wednesday, but rebuilding trade wind conditions will start to return on Christmas Eve, with a wet and windy trade wind pattern for Christmas Day on Friday as a front pushes through the islands.
In surf, a new north to northwest swell will keep waves elevated but still below advisory levels. A larger west-northwest swell is expected Wednesday, which could bring advisory level waves. South shore surf could get a small bump on Monday, but a larger swell is expected to arrive Tuesday and peak Wednesday and Wednesday night, with a high surf advisory possible. East shore surf will be small, but will increase again with stronger trade winds near the end of the week. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted through Monday afternoon for coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
