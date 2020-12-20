‘Bows take down UH-Hilo to finish non conference play

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team closed out non conference play Saturday night, with an 89-66 victory over sister school UH-Hilo at the Stan Sheriff Center.
UH’s Casdon Jardine led the ‘Bows with a double-double for 13 points and 10 rebounds and a game-high three 3-pointers.
The Vulcans also had a player with a double-double on the night, Freshman Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had a game-high 18 points along with 10 rebounds.
Hilo kept the game close going into the half, but the ‘Bows showed up in the second half and took the game over, due in part by Biwali Bayles — who made a surprise start in place of Junior Madut — who finished the game with a game-high five assists with four rebounds and six points.
With pandemic restrictions in mind, UH goes into Big West Conference play undefeated for the first time since 2004.
Hawaii opens their conference play next Sunday against Cal Poly at home — tip off set for 5:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sports.
