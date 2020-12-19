Salvation Army teams up with church members for upcoming food distribution

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center Hawaii will be hosting a drive-thru distribution event on Dec. 22.
They are partnering with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the event, in which 450 boxes of food will be given out to families in need.
Organizers say each food box will feed four to five people and will include food for meals, fresh produce, and more.
“We are grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for coming alongside The Salvation Army and positively impacting the lives of those in need in our community,” said Major Phil Lum, Corps Officer and Administrator of The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii.
The Salvation Army says that Tuesday’s giveaway is one of more than 150 food distributions happening nationally, thanks to a $1 million grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the charity.
Boxes will be handed out while supplies last from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.