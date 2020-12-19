Suspect in Hilo murder arrested as loved ones mourn victim days before Christmas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in a Hilo murder has been arrested, providing little solace to loved ones of the victim, Benjamin Craig Davidson.
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Jarvis Rockwell Hung Leung Boots, of Mountain View. He was arrested Saturday night after an island-wide manhunt.
Davidson, 41, was shot and killed at the Puainako Town Center around 4 a.m. Friday morning, and leads early on in the case were hard to come by. Leading up to the arrest, a woman who loved Davidson dearly shared a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to help solve the crime. She recalled how happy days instantly turned to days of shock and disbelief.
“The night before, we were so happy. He was so happy, planning Christmas, and my daughter guys made the Christmas tree, so I was just in shock and I, I didn’t want to believe it,” Davidson’s partner Jade Navor said.
“But then we got the confirmation, you know, later on in the day that it was him. And then I had the hardest time, how am I going to tell my kids?”
Navor and Davidson never married. She admits their relationship was never perfect, but after 15 years together, she says they considered each other husband and wife.
He has family back in Oregon. His sister jenny relayed this message through Jade on Saturday: “She just wanted to say that he had six nieces and one nephew. He was the protector to his three younger sisters and love dearly. He was an amazing artist, had an had a passion for billiards - like shooting pool.”
“Devoted and loving father - and his kids were the most important thing in his life,” Navor added.
Police also tied Boots to a Dec. 2 shooting near the Papaikou Transfer station that left a 24-year-old man in critical condition.
Boots is currently being held on second-degree murder for Friday’s incident, and various other murder charges for the Dec. 2 shooting.
