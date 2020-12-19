Packed malls, shoppers on a mission: Businesses balance holiday rush with COVID safety

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials are expecting a dangerous holiday season and warning people to continue practicing healthy habits along with staying home as much as possible.
With Christmas just six days away, some shoppers scrambled to South Shore Market to complete their shopping list.
But even with COVID cases on the rise, some people say businesses are doing the best they can to manage the holiday rush safely.
“Some stores are really good you know protecting us so you know we appreciate that,” said Faith Aiello of Honolulu.
“The stores in my opinion have been doing very well,” said Marlene Yamada of Pearl City. “It’s a little bit of a wait to come into the stores but we all understand that it is the safest way to shop now.”
While it has been a rough year for small businesses, it’s been a steady holiday season for shops like Cameron Hawaii who had to extend their hours.
“We’re open 11-7 before we were just 11-4,” said Bobby Ikeda, Owner and Creative Director of Cameron Hawaii.
And Eden in Love: “Our store has seen an uptick, probably in the last ten days,” said Creative Director of Eden in Love.
With Christmas less than a week away, Lt. Governor Josh Green encourages people to stick to celebrating with their household or people in their immediate bubble as COVID cases have slightly gone up.
“The numbers have been creeping upward and they will skyrocket upward over Christmas and New Year if we have large gatherings,” said Green. “So, do not have large gatherings, be with your household and that’s the safest thing to do.”
But celebrating the holidays different this year is what some people have been preparing for.
“It’s actually just the three of us, we’re just going to stay in our social bubble we have this other family that we hang out with,” said Christine Martinez of Mililani.
“We usually spend time with like our whole family so kind of sad that we’re not going to get to see them, but it is what it is.” said Stacy Moreno of Honolulu.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.