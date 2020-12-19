Man suspected of intoxicated driving, fleeing the scene arrested after overnight crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight pedestrian accident in the Halawa area.
According to Honolulu police, a 21-year-old man was heading northbound on Kahuapaani Street near Ala Alii Street when he hit a 21-year-old woman crossing the street.
Police say the woman was in a marked crosswalk but did not have the right of way.
The driver, identified by police arrest records as Jayson Abad, fled the scene but later returned.
Paramedics arrived and treated the victim and took her to a hospital in critical condition.
Police determined that Abad was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was arrested for failing to render aid, first-degree negligent Injury, and driving under the influence.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
