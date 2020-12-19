Man crashes into median in Aiea, hospitalized in critical condition

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Friday night.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the Aiea area. This was one of two critical accidents to happen Friday night.
Police said the driver was heading westbound on Kamehameha Highway when he veered towards the center median and struck it prior to Kaonohi Street.
He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, police said. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors.
