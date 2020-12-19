Forecast: Trade winds to ease, but still wet for windward areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and wet trade wind weather conditions will continue into Monday, with a large field of showery cumulus clouds approaching the islands from the east. Some of the showers may be briefly heavy but the winds should keep them on the move. Light winds and drier conditions are forecast to arrive by Tuesday. Winds are expected to increase again Christmas Eve and push a cold front with scattered showers over the islands Christmas Day, followed by rather strong northeast winds into the upcoming weekend.
In surf, a reinforcing west-northwest swell will push wave heights upward, but still below advisory levels for north and west shores Sunday. There’s also an out-of-season south swell that could bring surf in the 3 to 5 foot range, while east shore surf will decline quickly with the slowing trade winds. The small craft advisory will remain up through Sunday afternoon for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
Last but not least, Sunday is the last day of autumn. Winter officially begins in the northern hemisphere at 12:02 a.m. Monday, Hawaii time.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.