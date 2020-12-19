Forecast: Trade winds to ease, but still wet for windward areas

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy and wet trade wind weather conditions will continue into Monday, with a large field of showery cumulus clouds approaching the islands from the east. Some of the showers may be briefly heavy but the winds should keep them on the move. Light winds and drier conditions are forecast to arrive by Tuesday. Winds are expected to increase again Christmas Eve and push a cold front with scattered showers over the islands Christmas Day, followed by rather strong northeast winds into the upcoming weekend.