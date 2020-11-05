Forecast: Christmas week initially calls for light winds and then gusty trade winds arrives when Santa comes to town

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trend toward lighter winds and mostly dry weather is underway, but lingering trade winds may deliver a shower or two overnight, mainly to windward Big Island. However, the light winds and mostly dry weather will only last into Thursday. Increasing trade winds on Thursday will become very strong and gusty by Christmas Day, while also bringing an increase in showers. Winds and showers are then expected to gradually diminish again next weekend as island weather remains changeable.
Stargazers: And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623.
Let’s talk surf: The recent west to northwest swell that peaked Sunday’s surf has leveled out and will maintain average 3 to 5 foot, occasional 6 to 7 foot, sets along many north and west-facing shores through Tuesday. A large, long period northwest swell is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, peak surf Wednesday night and then slowly diminish from Christmas Day into the weekend. This will result in a multi-day High Surf Advisory (HSA) for most northern and western exposed shorelines. A more westerly direction to this swell could potentially lift surf along the Big Island’s Kona Coast, as well.
An out-of-season south swell will build in over the next couple of days and max surf heights along south-facing shores Wednesday. Surf may reach the point to where high surf alerts are needed along southern exposed shorelines. As trades become quite strong going into the holiday weekend, east-facing shore rough conditions may require a high surf alert.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
