Forecast: Christmas week initially calls for light winds and then gusty trade winds arrives when Santa comes to town

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trend toward lighter winds and mostly dry weather is underway, but lingering trade winds may deliver a shower or two overnight, mainly to windward Big Island. However, the light winds and mostly dry weather will only last into Thursday. Increasing trade winds on Thursday will become very strong and gusty by Christmas Day, while also bringing an increase in showers. Winds and showers are then expected to gradually diminish again next weekend as island weather remains changeable.