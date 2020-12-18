Many of Hawaii’s unemployed workers plan rally to demand action from state

“We wonder what progress has been made and when direct services can be restored and claims processed in a timely way. We would like to meet with you directly and in a safe manner at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, in front of the DLIR office building on Punchbowl Street. There are several jobless workers who would like to share their experiences with you about the difficulties they are having applying for and receiving benefits.”