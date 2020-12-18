Hawaii Island police seek suspect in connection with murder in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for a suspect in connection with a murder in Hilo on Friday.
Police responded around 4 a.m. to a call of gunshots heard near the Puainako Town Center. That’s where officers found an unresponsive man in a sedan in the parking lot.
According to officials, the victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
No arrests have been made, but a witness reported seeing a light-colored sedan leaving the area after hearing the gunshots.
Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 961-2386.
This story will be updated.
