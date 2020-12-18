Forecast: Stormy disturbance passing through with gusty winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance with an area of increased showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the state over the next few days, mainly affecting Maui and the Big island. Trade winds will increase tonight, with widespread windy conditions expected on Friday. Conditions should slowly improve over the weekend as the surface trough shifts away from the state. Elsewhere, showers will favor windward areas, especially at night and during early morning hours. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the summits of the Big Island due to a combination of snow and freezing rain. T