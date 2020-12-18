Forecast: Stormy disturbance passing through with gusty winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance with an area of increased showers and isolated thunderstorms will move across the state over the next few days, mainly affecting Maui and the Big island. Trade winds will increase tonight, with widespread windy conditions expected on Friday. Conditions should slowly improve over the weekend as the surface trough shifts away from the state. Elsewhere, showers will favor windward areas, especially at night and during early morning hours. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the summits of the Big Island due to a combination of snow and freezing rain. T
A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for exposed north and west-facing shores as long period northwest swells continue to pass through the island waters. A new long period west northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday but with peak surf heights expected to remain below HSA levels. A larger, slightly longer period west northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week.Strengthened trade winds will create rough surf along eastern-exposed shorelines Friday. A HSA has been issued for those eastern shores through 6 PM HST Saturday. Out-of-season small southern swells are expected to bump up surf this weekend through early next week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.