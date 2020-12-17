Waianae family receives a generous gift from a local insurance company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shantell and Sage Hayno are now the owners of a newly refurbished 2013 Toyota Highlander.
First Insurance Company of Hawaii donated the vehicle to the Waianae family of four. C & H Body and fender did the upgrade.
Like many families, the Haynos have been struggling financially during the pandemic, and this gift is a huge help.
”A lot of stress off my chest to just have a reliable car to get around for the kids, doctors, grocery store, work. So it’s awesome knowing I’ll have a reliable car to take me and my kids,” Shantell Hayno said.
This is the fifth straight year First Insurance has helped donate vehicles to families in need.
