Urging others to give, an Oahu family finds joy in helping those in need

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For years, Ruby and Raul Hayasaka of Waimanalo have been donating gifts to families in need across the state.
However, due to coronavirus restrictions making it difficult for them to mobilize the effort this year, their daughter Susie took over and worked with Helping Hands Hawaii to assist a dozen families.
“I mean it’s been a really hard year for everyone and I guess my thought process is there’s so much out of our control that helping others is something you do have control over,” said Susie, who grew up in Hawaii, but now lives in Los Angeles.
“If you are blessed to have income or you know, just all the basic needs, I just feel like it’s important to help others right now.”
Helping others is more than a tradition for the Hayasakas, it’s a lifestyle.
So when the time came to select families to assist, she signed up for as many as possible through Helping Hands Hawaii’s Adopt-a-Family program.
“I just think that there are so many people that are under hard times and it’s not their fault,” Susie said. “The world kind of turned upside down.”
Over the last several months, Susie, with the help of friends adopted at least 12 families, filling the full spectrum of gift orders.
“It was everything from clothing to shoes to people just wanted like bath mats, shower curtains, cooking supplies,” Susie said.
Although her mother and father didn’t oversee the efforts, Susie put them to work.
“I was supposed to be in Hawaii to do it, but all these packages arrived at my parents’ house,” said Susie, who works as a film and entertainment consultant in L.A. “You should have just seen us, we were on Facetime trying to go through all the boxes and all the gifts that came in and separate them per family and label them correctly. So that was hilarious.”
Despite the pandemic, Helping Hands saw more than 500 families adopted in 2020, more than in years past, and the Hayasakas’ contributions have been invaluable.
“It’s a truly great spirit of giving during the holiday season when you can connect with your neighbors across the ocean, so it’s been wonderful,” Helping Hands CEO Susan Furuta said.
A shining example of how giving can be so rewarding and Susie is urging others to join the cause.
“If you could lend a hand or just be kind, just try to put a little more love out in the world, I think the world needs it and I think that’s what my parents would say too,” Susie said.
Susie says she and her parents are already committing to adopting another round of families next year.
