UH football looks for new home in 2021, after Aloha Stadium shut down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium Authority announced on Thursday the indefinite shut down of all new operations at the venue, leaving the Rainbow Warriors homeless.
Among a number of other events held at Aloha Stadium, the ‘Bows have called the “Metal Mecca” home for over four decades, but are now left without a stadium due to Thursdays announcement.
In a statement, UH Athletic Director David Matlin confirmed the Rainbow Warriors won’t play football at Aloha Stadium in 2021, saying that the school was ‘beyond disappointed’ in the Stadium Authority’s decision.
“Aloha Stadium has such a storied history and carries so many memories for our football program and generations of Hawaii families.” Matlin said in the statement. “We must now take responsibility ourselves to find a suitable venue for our Rainbow Warriors, Hawaii’s football team, to play in front of our loyal fans beginning in 2021.”
Stadium Authority officials cited severe financial strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic as the driving factor in the shutdown.
The UH Athletic department — which is also going through it’s own financial struggles — will now begin the process of finding a new home for the ‘Bows in 2021.
In the meantime, the current Rainbow Warriors are preparing for their trip to the New Mexico Bowl to face Houston on Christmas Eve — to be nationally televised on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.