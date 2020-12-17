Tripler Medical Army Medical Center administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Tripler Medical Army Center Tuesday, and officials say a few hundred people have already been vaccinated.
The first on the list to receive the doses are hospital workers that are the most likely to come in contact with the disease. This includes those working in the emergency rooms, intensive care units and some clinics.
“I believe it’s a responsibility of myself to make sure that I am safe, that I can continue to give care to our patients,” said Jason Tuttle, who works at Tripler in the inpatient psychiatry department.
Tuttle is a charge nurse who takes in patients. There’s a possibility someone could walk in with symptoms of the virus.
“So keeping myself safe from the virus and also preventing any additional complications to the folks that we are taking care of is extremely crucial,” he said.
According to hospital officials, just a small amount of vaccine has been shipped. They said they are not able to give exact numbers due to security issues.
“It’s just a small amount,” said Dr. Col. Ronald Aquino, the Chief of the Logistics Division. “It’s just a pilot site. So we’re trying to go and do this and hopefully Tripler will be selected by the DOD here on the island to be the distribution center for the COVID vaccines.”
Officials said they were among the first to discover that vials of vaccine could supply more than just five vaccines. They were among the hospitals to tell the FDA that even six or seven vaccines could be administered from a single dose.
Tripler was also one of a few sites in the U.S. to be selected as a pilot round for Department of Defense vaccines.
According to hospital officials, more than 50 percent of its staff members would volunteer to receive the dose, but the vaccination is not a requirement. Officials they’ll be opening it up to the rest of medical staff next, followed by those who are vulnerable to the disease before finally getting to the general population.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.