Source: Aloha Stadium to shut down indefinitely due maintenance, financial issues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Aloha Stadium Authority is preparing to announce that it is shutting down all new operations at the facility for indefinite period of time due to severe maintenance and financial issues, sources told Hawaii News Now.
A source told Hawaii News Now on Thursday that the closure ― which has not yet been officially announced ― means there will be no spectator events, including University of Hawaii football games, concerts and graduations.
The closure could not only devastate University of Hawaii football revenue, but other sports could also be impacted, since the school’s athletic department relies on revenue from football to help fund other athletic programs.
A source told Hawaii that certain events that are already on the books, like the upcoming Hula Bowl all-star game, would be allowed to proceed as scheduled.
The stadium has already been grappling with a loss in revenue due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the inability to hold any spectator events since March, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet ― a major revenue driver ― was also canceled temporarily because of COVID-19.
“Although there is a lot of opportunity, we still see that our revenues will be far lower than our expenses, extended out even into 2024,” said Ryan Andrews, the deputy manager at Aloha Stadium, during a public Aloha Stadium Authority meeting on Thursday morning. “We’re looking at a number of years where our revenues are not going to meet our expense levels.”
In addition to not being able to pay events or maintenance staff, the lack of revenue is impacting the crumbling stadium’s ability to stay on top of repairs.
For years, the stadium has been dealing with corrosion issues. A 2018 structural and safety evaluation report for the facility said that while the venue was safe, it was deteriorating at an increasing rate and that proactive maintenance and repair work are needed.
There are myriad events in the stadium’s future that are sure to be affected outside of University of Hawaii athletics.
The Hawaii Bowl, which was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will likely not be able to stage a game at Aloha Stadium in 2021.
High school athletic organizations like the ILH are not expected to be able to use the stadium for competition for the duration of the shutdown, either.
“We’ve hit a point where we need to make some big decisions about our operational future because we are unable to meet our revenue levels,” said Andrews.
This story will be updated.
