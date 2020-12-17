Positive COVID-19 case temporarily closes Lahaina DMV office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An employee at the Lahaina DMV office has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the office to close for the next ten days, a Maui County spokesperson said Thursday.
The employee was reported to be asymptomatic and was self-quarantining, and other employees who work in the office are also quarantining.
County health workers were said to be conducting contact tracing for members of the public who had been serviced by the employee.
“I thank the Department of Finance and its Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing for taking immediate action to close this office for the health and safety of our employees and the general public,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.
A spokesperson for the county said that anyone who visited the Lahaina office this week were being asked to monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19.
