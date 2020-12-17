2021 Polynesian Bowl canceled due to pandemic restrictions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 Polynesian Bowl has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials announced on Thursday morning.
Polynesian Bowl officials say the All-Star game that was set to be played on January 23rd at Aloha Stadium, will not be held due to Hawaii’s pre-travel testing programs and the complications of sending over 100 athletes and staff to the islands.
This is the first time in it’s five year history that the game will not be played — players that have gone to the Polynesian Bowl include University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The original plan was for the game to go on as scheduled, with NFL legends Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams as head coaches, but with the current restrictions in place the Polynesian Bowl joins a growing list of Sporting events that have been canceled because of the pandemic.
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame does plan on bringing the Polynesian Bowl back in 2022, with Dilfer and Williams set to return as head coaches.
